USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command

240701-N-NF288-047 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to outgoing commanding officer, Cmdr. Isaia Infante, right, during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 1, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

