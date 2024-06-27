Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command

    JAPAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240701-N-NF288-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2024) Cmdr. Justan Caesar salutes side boys during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 1, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
