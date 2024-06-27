USS Rafael Peralta MH-60R Maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2024) Sailors perform maintenance on an MH-60R helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

