USS Rafael Peralta GQ Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Sean Stanek prepares to combat a simulated causality during general quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

