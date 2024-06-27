Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connection is the cure: USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 3 of 4]

    Connection is the cure: USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ivan Morera competes in indoor rowing June 25, 2024, during the DoD’s Warrior Games held in Orlando, Florida. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michael Bottoms)

    This work, Connection is the cure: USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WarriorGames
    #AdaptiveSports
    #WarriorAthletes
    #WG24
    #TeamSOCOM24
    #WarriorCareProgram#WarriorGames2024

