U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brant Ireland gets upended during wheelchair rugby June 23, 2024, during the DoD’s Warrior Games held in Orlando, Florida. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michael Bottoms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 19:56 Photo ID: 8507756 VIRIN: 240623-A-YT673-7002 Resolution: 4533x3022 Size: 3.64 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connection is the cure: USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.