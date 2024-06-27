Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DOD Warrior Games [Image 13 of 13]

    2024 DOD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Akers 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Spc. Berenice Carmona prepares to put the shot at the field event during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Akers)

