Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Smith,Team Army athlete, serves the ball during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games sitting volleyball bracket play at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 29, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 10:07 Photo ID: 8507461 VIRIN: 240629-A-OE370-1156 Resolution: 5973x3982 Size: 6.87 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Athletes compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games sitting volleyball bracket play [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.