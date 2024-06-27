Charlie Co. Conducts MCMAP Sustainment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ernesto Durazo, a martial arts instructor assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program technique while leading a MCMAP course aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean June 27, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

