    Charlie Co. Conducts MCMAP Sustainment [Image 1 of 2]

    Charlie Co. Conducts MCMAP Sustainment

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ernesto Durazo, a martial arts instructor assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program technique while leading a MCMAP course aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean June 27, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 00:15
    Photo ID: 8507360
    VIRIN: 240627-M-HP224-1097
    Resolution: 7081x4723
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    MCMAP
    Readiness
    Training
    USS Somerset
    BLT 1/5

