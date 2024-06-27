Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Fleet Commander Visits USS Blue Ridge [Image 4 of 5]

    Royal Thai Fleet Commander Visits USS Blue Ridge

    THAILAND

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240629-N-SF508-1220 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) –Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Fleet, left, speaks with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a tour of the maritime operations center aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit to Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    Thailand
    Allies and Partners

