Royal Thai Fleet Commander Visits USS Blue Ridge

240629-N-SF508-1022 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Fleet, is greeted by Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, right, aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit to Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

