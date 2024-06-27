D.C. National Guard welcomes 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP)

Participants of the 2024 Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program attend orientation at the D.C. Armory, June 26. The cohort, comprised of young adults age 18-21, will gain exposure in approx. a dozen work-centers within the D.C. National Guard and D.C. Government Operations-DCNG until Aug. 2. Orientation day included meetings with Marcus Hunt, director, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG, and Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), D.C. National Guard. Participants also received a tour of the D.C. National Guard Museum highlighting 222-years of service to the nation and District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

