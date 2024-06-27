Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard welcomes 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) [Image 11 of 26]

    D.C. National Guard welcomes 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Participants of the 2024 Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program attend orientation at the D.C. Armory, June 26. The cohort, comprised of young adults age 18-21, will gain exposure in approx. a dozen work-centers within the D.C. National Guard and D.C. Government Operations-DCNG until Aug. 2. Orientation day included meetings with Marcus Hunt, director, D.C. Government Operations-DCNG, and Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), D.C. National Guard. Participants also received a tour of the D.C. National Guard Museum highlighting 222-years of service to the nation and District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8507201
    VIRIN: 240626-F-PL327-6267
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard welcomes 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) [Image 26 of 26], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. National Guard welcomes 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP)

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program
    MBSYEP
    D.C. Government Operations-DCNG

