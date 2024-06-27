Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon Co., Somerset Crew Team Up for Weapons Sustainment [Image 7 of 13]

    Recon Co., Somerset Crew Team Up for Weapons Sustainment

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Carolina Stimpson, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), aims an M18 pistol down range during a live-fire qualification gun shoot on the flight deck of Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 26, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 17:43
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Recon
    15th MEU
    Readiness
    Training
    USS Somerset
    Naval Integration

