Recon Co., Somerset Crew Team Up for Weapons Sustainment

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Carolina Stimpson, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), aims an M18 pistol down range during a live-fire qualification gun shoot on the flight deck of Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 26, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

