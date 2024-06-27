A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, calls out the course of fire for a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean June 26, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 17:43 Photo ID: 8507179 VIRIN: 240627-M-PO838-1267 Resolution: 7273x4851 Size: 2.66 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Co., Somerset Crew Team Up for Weapons Sustainment [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.