52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, enter a simulated downed aircraft during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

