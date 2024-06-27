Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise [Image 9 of 14]

    52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, respond to a downed aircraft training scene during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8507127
    VIRIN: 240509-Z-MF014-2009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.95 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Logistics Readiness
    156th Wing

