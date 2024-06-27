U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, respond to a downed aircraft training scene during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8507126
|VIRIN:
|240509-Z-MF014-2008
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT