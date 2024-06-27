U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, communicate via radio during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8507122 VIRIN: 240509-Z-MF014-2004 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 16.04 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.