    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts joint personnel recovery training exercise with U.S. Air Force [Image 6 of 8]

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts joint personnel recovery training exercise with U.S. Air Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) U.S. Sailors carry a stretcher with a simulated patient during a joint personnel recovery training exercise with the U.S. Air Force aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 18, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8506871
    VIRIN: 240618-N-BR246-2726
    Resolution: 3753x2502
    Size: 896.47 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts joint personnel recovery training exercise with U.S. Air Force [Image 8 of 8], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    SAR
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG-9

