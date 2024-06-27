Republic of Korea Navy personnel chain up a HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to the landing pad of II Chul Bong, a Republic of Korea Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during training in preparation for air evacuation support for Dragon Lift 2024, June 25, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

