    Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    Dragon Lift 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    A HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, prepares to take off from II Chul Bong, a Republic of Korea Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during flight training in preparation for air evacuation support for Dragon Lift 2024, June 25, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8506800
    VIRIN: 240625-A-CG814-1153
    Resolution: 6307x4205
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Medivac
    HH-60
    US Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Dragon Lift 2024

