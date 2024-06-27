A HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, takes off from II Chul Bong, a Republic of Korea Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during flight training in preparation for air evacuation support for Dragon Lift 2024, June 25, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8506799
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-CG814-1193
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
