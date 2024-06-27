Peruvian Navy sailors perform cultural dances at a luncheon aboard the Peruvian Navy Makassar-class landing platform dock ship BAP Pisco (AMP-156) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, June 28. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Melissa Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 23:16 Photo ID: 8506709 VIRIN: 240628-N-RG360-1169 Resolution: 4892x3494 Size: 7.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peru Hosts Luncheon During RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Melissa Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.