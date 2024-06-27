Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conduct a foreign object debris walkdown while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 23:57 Photo ID: 8506705 VIRIN: 240628-N-TV979-1098 Resolution: 2886x4329 Size: 6.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.