    George Washington Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown [Image 1 of 2]

    George Washington Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Hastings 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conduct a foreign object debris walkdown while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

