Morro Bay Harbor

Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball and Los Angeles District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay discuss the positive impacts of dredging and breakwater projects June 5 in Morro Bay, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to harbor dredging operations to ensure supplies travel easily through our coastal California waterways. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

