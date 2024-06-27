Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wise Council [Image 5 of 10]

    Wise Council

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Santa Barbara Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon and Los Angeles District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay tour the Port of Santa Barbara to review potential dredging project sites June 4 in Santa Barbara, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations prevent ships in the harbor from being grounded. The reusable dredge material is used for nearby beach nourishment. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8506635
    VIRIN: 240604-A-RY318-1007
    Resolution: 3016x3399
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    dredging
    Los Angeles District USACE
    Navigation Branch
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

