Wise Council

Santa Barbara Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon and Los Angeles District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay tour the Port of Santa Barbara to review potential dredging project sites June 4 in Santa Barbara, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations prevent ships in the harbor from being grounded. The reusable dredge material is used for nearby beach nourishment. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

