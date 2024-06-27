Los Angeles District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay and District Commander Col. Andrew Baker, tour the Channel Island Harbor District June 3 near Santa Barbra, California. Dredging operations in the harbor allow residents and small business owners to safely reach their properties along the waterway. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8506634
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-RY318-3001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Channel Islands Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District leaders tour central coast ports, projects
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT