Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter operated by aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducts Bambi Bucket training at Dishno Pond on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. During the fire suppression training, the UH-60 employed a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

