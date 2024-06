JBPHH hosts 5k Color Run

Members of Team Hickam get hit with color powder during a 5k Color Run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. The 5K Color Run showcased Pride by dousing participants with colored powder or liquid as they ran, celebrating and showing support for LGBTQI+ community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
by SrA Mark Sulaica