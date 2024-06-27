JBPHH hosts 5k Color Run

Members of Team Hickam throw colored powder at runners during a 5k Color Run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. The 5k Color Run was a Pride Month event where participants were splashed with a colored powder or liquid while running to celebrate and support members of the LGBTQI+ community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

