    JBPHH hosts 5k Color Run [Image 4 of 7]

    JBPHH hosts 5k Color Run

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Members of Team Hickam jog during a 5k Color Run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2024. The 5k Color Run celebrated acceptance and equality for LGBTQI+ individuals within the JBPHH community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

