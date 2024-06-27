Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot lands after conducting a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Capt. Brock McArdle, a F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

