3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot lands after conducting a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Capt. Brock McArdle, a F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

