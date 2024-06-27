Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Madeline Guadarrama 

    412th Test Wing   

    Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) to ensure readiness when responding to catastrophic events while preserving life and assets.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 18:52
    Photo ID: 8506417
    VIRIN: 240612-F-XQ612-1210
    Resolution: 7683x5122
    Size: 24.44 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Madeline Guadarrama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Material Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

