U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt (left), 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities, supervises Airman 1st Class Austin Anderson and Airman 1st Class Frank Falcon, 97th LRS fuels distribution technicians, as they unload a fuel hose during a hot pit refueling training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2023. Hot pit refueling is the transfer of fuel into an aircraft having one or more engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8505689
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-KL977-5219
|Resolution:
|6975x4650
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB, Kansas ANG Airmen team up for hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT