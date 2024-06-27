NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

Shooting from prone, Sgt. Andrea Ferdinando, and from standing, Spc. Jason Jonathan of the “Grease Monkeys” marksmanship team, engage the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. The team competed in a field of 21 four-shooter squads during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

