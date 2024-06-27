Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens [Image 6 of 6]

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Shooting from prone, Sgt. Andrea Ferdinando, and from standing, Spc. Jason Jonathan of the “Grease Monkeys” marksmanship team, engage the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. The team competed in a field of 21 four-shooter squads during the three-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

