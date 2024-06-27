Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride discussion panel 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Pride discussion panel 2024

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Service members and civilians discuss their experiences as members of the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. military at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The first Pride march was held on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the events of the Stonewall Uprising and protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    This work, Pride discussion panel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

