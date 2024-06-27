Mandy Ebert, Space Base Delta 1 prevention specialist, discusses her experiences as a U.S. service member that is part of the LGBTQ+ community at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The first Pride march was held on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the events of the Stonewall Uprising and protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8505192
|VIRIN:
|240626-X-OF631-1163
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.11 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride discussion panel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT