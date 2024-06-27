Pride discussion panel 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Grimes, Air Force Manpower Agency manpower analyst, talks about his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. military at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The Pride event, “Take Pride In You,” was held to give members of the LGBTQ+ community a space to discuss their experiences in the U.S. military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

