U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Heady, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speaks about their experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. Pride Month is celebrated to bring awareness to the value and importance of those within the LGBTQ+ community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8505190
|VIRIN:
|240626-X-OF631-1212
|Resolution:
|6048x3652
|Size:
|13.61 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride discussion panel 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
