Pride discussion panel 2024

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Grimes, Air Force Manpower Agency manpower analyst, Master Sgt. Samantha Heady, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Staff Sgt. Tyree Clark, Air Force Manpower Agency manpower analyst, discuss their experiences as LGBTQ+ members of the U.S. military at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The Pride event, “Take Pride In You,” was held to give members of the LGBTQ+ community a space to discuss their experiences in the U.S. military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

