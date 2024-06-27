Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride discussion panel 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    Pride discussion panel 2024

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Grimes, Air Force Manpower Agency manpower analyst, Master Sgt. Samantha Heady, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Staff Sgt. Tyree Clark, Air Force Manpower Agency manpower analyst, discuss their experiences as LGBTQ+ members of the U.S. military at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The Pride event, “Take Pride In You,” was held to give members of the LGBTQ+ community a space to discuss their experiences in the U.S. military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:15
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Guardian
    Pride
    Airman
    SBD 1
    SBD1

