Pride discussion panel 2024

Pikes Peak Pride month bracelets sit on a table during the Space Base Delta 1 Pride event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 26, 2024. The first Pride march was held on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the events of the Stonewall Uprising and protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

