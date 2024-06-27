Alpha Co. ACV’s Return to Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open-water transit prior to boarding the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

