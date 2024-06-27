Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co. ACV’s Return to Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 6]

    Alpha Co. ACV’s Return to Harpers Ferry

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open-water transit prior to boarding the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 10:53
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    BLT 1/5
    ACV
    usmcnews
    open-water transit

