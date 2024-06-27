Pathfinders smile while setting up beverages for the 5K color run to celebrate Pride Month at RAF Croughton, England, June 28, 2024. The color run tested participant’s fitness while reflecting on the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8504939
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-KS661-1018
|Resolution:
|6321x4214
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders run for Pride! [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
