Pathfinders run for Pride!

Pathfinders smile while setting up beverages for the 5K color run to celebrate Pride Month at RAF Croughton, England, June 28, 2024. The color run tested participant’s fitness while reflecting on the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

