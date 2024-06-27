Pathfinders run for Pride!

Pathfinders begin a 5K color run to celebrate Pride Month at RAF Croughton, England, June 28, 2024. The color run tested participant’s fitness while reflecting on the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

