    Pathfinders run for Pride! [Image 16 of 24]

    Pathfinders run for Pride!

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders run a 5K color run around the base perimeter to celebrate Pride Month at RAF Croughton, England, June 28, 2024. The color run tested participant’s fitness while reflecting on the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    This work, Pathfinders run for Pride! [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    501st
    Color Run
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    LGBTQ+

