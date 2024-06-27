Pathfinders run a 5K color run around the base perimeter to celebrate Pride Month at RAF Croughton, England, June 28, 2024. The color run tested participant’s fitness while reflecting on the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8504931
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|6313x4209
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders run for Pride! [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT