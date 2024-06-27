39th ABW welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing outgoing commander, renders his final salute as commander during the 39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. The wing projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 07:28
|Photo ID:
|8504648
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-TG928-1137
|Resolution:
|8088x5392
|Size:
|23.32 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
