Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW welcomes new commander

    39th ABW welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing outgoing commander, renders his final salute as commander during the 39th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. The wing projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:28
    Photo ID: 8504648
    VIRIN: 240628-F-TG928-1137
    Resolution: 8088x5392
    Size: 23.32 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW welcomes new commander, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salute
    CoC
    39 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT