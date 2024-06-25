NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) participate in a beach clean-up at Marathi Beach in Chania, Crete, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on June 25, 2024. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provides logistical and operational support to the components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after an eight-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:40 Photo ID: 8504389 VIRIN: 240626-N-AH609-1001-G Resolution: 4183x3137 Size: 7.79 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gravely Sailors clean up local beach [Image 4 of 4], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.